Fenerbahce have confirmed they are out of the crisis that engulfed the Turkish club in recent weeks, a mess sparked by former Moroccan star Youssef En-Nesyri, now of Al-Ittihad.

The club announced on Thursday that FIFA have lifted the penalty handed down last week, a sanction that had banned them from signing new players for three transfer windows.

Fenerbahce fell foul of the rules after failing to pay one of the instalments on En-Nesyri's transfer from Sevilla in the summer of 2024, a deal worth 19.5 million euros. The Spanish side then demanded the next instalment ahead of its due date.

Fenerbahce had always insisted the ban was temporary and would disappear the moment the money arrived. It did. From next January, they can sign players again without any restrictions.

En-Nesyri spent a season and a half at the club, from the summer of 2024 until the winter of 2026. He featured in 79 matches, scoring 38 goals and providing 8 assists.

The Moroccan striker left in the last winter transfer window, joining Al-Ittihad in a deal worth 15 million euros, according to press reports.