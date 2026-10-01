Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Ittihad v Al Fayha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

Officially: Fenerbahçe announces its escape from the En-Nesyri crisis

Transfers
Y. En-Nesyri
Al Ittihad
Fenerbahce
Sevilla
Morocco
Saudi Pro League
Super Lig
LaLiga
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Türkiye
Spain

The Moroccan striker landed the Turkish club in trouble

Fenerbahce have confirmed they are out of the crisis that engulfed the Turkish club in recent weeks, a mess sparked by former Moroccan star Youssef En-Nesyri, now of Al-Ittihad.

The club announced on Thursday that FIFA have lifted the penalty handed down last week, a sanction that had banned them from signing new players for three transfer windows.

Fenerbahce fell foul of the rules after failing to pay one of the instalments on En-Nesyri's transfer from Sevilla in the summer of 2024, a deal worth 19.5 million euros. The Spanish side then demanded the next instalment ahead of its due date.

Fenerbahce had always insisted the ban was temporary and would disappear the moment the money arrived. It did. From next January, they can sign players again without any restrictions.

En-Nesyri spent a season and a half at the club, from the summer of 2024 until the winter of 2026. He featured in 79 matches, scoring 38 goals and providing 8 assists.

The Moroccan striker left in the last winter transfer window, joining Al-Ittihad in a deal worth 15 million euros, according to press reports.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google