Al Ahly have slammed the door shut on any player exits over the coming period, with the new season looming.

Reports had linked Al Ahly star Imam Ashour with a move away, claiming both Saudi and Turkish clubs had tabled offers in the current summer window.

Al Ahly said in an official statement published on their Facebook account: "The club's management has decided not to discuss any professional offers for the first football team's players, whether informally or officially, during the current transfer period, in order to preserve the team's stability and provide all its technical needs, in preparation for the new season's competitions at both the domestic and continental levels."

The Cairo giants have already wrapped up four signings this summer: Oktay Abdullah, Ali Mahmoud, Morocco's Sofiane Bendebka and Algeria's Moncef Bakrar.

Last season brought no major silverware. Now Al Ahly are desperate to win back their supporters in the campaign ahead.







