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Officially confirmed! Said El Mala's million-euro transfer to Borussia Dortmund has collapsed

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Borussia Dortmund have apparently pulled out of the race for young star Said El Mala. Sporting managing director Lars Ricken confirmed this to Funke Mediengruppe.

"Said El Mala is not a Borussia Dortmund player and he will not become one this summer either. Over the past few days, we have held open talks with the officials at 1. FC Cologne, but they rejected our latest offer. Borussia Dortmund will not submit another offer and will not pursue a transfer for the player any further," said Ricken.

Talks between Dortmund and Cologne had dragged on for weeks. According to media reports, BVB had already seen several offers rejected, while the Rhineland club are said to be holding firm on their €50 million asking price.

Only in July 2025 did El Mala extend his contract until 30 June 2030, without a release clause. The winger made an instant impact in Cologne. In his debut Bundesliga season, the attacker delivered 13 goals and five assists.

Ricken confirms: BVB pull out of El Mala poker

"Said has a long-term contract and we have no reason to let the player go," said FC managing director Thomas Kessler recently, but: "We have also said that if something comes in that is in that range for 1. FC Cologne, that we want to talk, then we will do that too."

Rumours over El Mala's future have been swirling for months. According to media reports, the 19-year-old had already turned down an offer from Brentford FC of the English Premier League after a strong season, but former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann did not nominate him for the World Cup.

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