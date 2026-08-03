Chelsea have confirmed the signing of one of England's stars.

Jordan Henderson has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Blues, and will link up with his new team-mates ahead of the 2026-2027 season. The midfielder has won eight titles across his career, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

"Looking at the size of the club, the coach I admire greatly, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn't turn down," Henderson said in comments highlighted by Chelsea's official website.

"I was also very impressed by the extent of the owners' desire for Chelsea to achieve success and to move in the right direction," he added.

"For me, it's about giving everything I have every day, on and off the pitch, to help the players around me and the team as much as possible. I'm very excited to get started," he continued.

The midfielder began his career with home-town club Sunderland, making his professional debut at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in November 2008. A loan spell at Coventry City followed, after which he nailed down a regular place in the Black Cats' starting line-up.

Henderson racked up 79 games for Sunderland and earned his first England cap before moving to Liverpool in June 2011.

On Merseyside, he grew into a key player and a leader. In June 2015, he took over as men's captain following the departure of Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool thrived under his armband. The team lifted the Champions League in 2019, then claimed their first Premier League title in 30 years the following season.

He also won the FA Cup, the League Cup twice, the Community Shield, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup with Liverpool before moving to rivals Al-Ittifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

Two spells followed after that, with Ajax in the Netherlands and Brentford in west London, before his switch to Stamford Bridge.

Internationally, Henderson has won 91 caps for England. He was part of the squads that finished runners-up at Euro 2020 and third at the World Cup this summer.