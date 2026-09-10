Officially: Botafogo announce the signing of Hakim Ziyech

Brazilian club Botafogo confirmed the signing of Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech on Thursday. The Atlas Lion joins on a free transfer, penning a deal that runs until the end of 2028 and opening a new chapter in his career on Brazilian soil.

Announcing the move on X, Botafogo hailed Ziyech as a player who shone at the World Cup and collected a host of titles in Europe, confirming his contract with the club until the end of 2028.

The official announcement landed hours after the 33-year-old touched down in Rio de Janeiro. Football director Léo Coelho met him on arrival, and a warm reception awaited outside Galeão International Airport, where dozens of Botafogo fans gathered to chant for the Moroccan. Some greeted him with "Assalamu alaikum" in Arabic, a scene that sparked plenty of reaction.

Ziyech wasted no time in showing his excitement for the new challenge, insisting that playing in Brazil had long been a dream. "Everything went well," he told Botafogo's official channel. "The journey was a little long, but it was comfortable. I'm very excited. This is my first visit to Brazil, but it has always been among my wishes, and now it has become a reality."

He added: "Brazil is number 1 in the world of football. It's a way of life here, and this is something that touches my heart and I long to experience it."

Europe made Ziyech's name. He turned out for Ajax, Chelsea and Galatasaray, and he was one of the standout performers as Morocco reached fourth place at the 2022 World Cup. A short stint with Wydad followed, and now the journey has taken him to Botafogo.