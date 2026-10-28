Officially: Bayern Munich to face a European giant in Africa

Bayern Munich announced on Wednesday that they will play a friendly in Africa early next year, part of an international event staged to celebrate football across the continent.

The Bavarian giants face Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on 5 January 2027. The match will mark the opening of the country's new national stadium.

Hosted at the Raila Odinga International stadium in Talanta Sports City, the game forms part of the build-up to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will co-host next summer.

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Ruven Kasper, the Bayern Munich board member responsible for marketing and sales, said: "Bayern Munich have millions of wonderful fans in Africa, and we feel a close connection with them, for the continent has an enormous passion for football."

He added: "For many years we have been keen to strengthen our presence in America and Asia through our summer tour (Audi), and now we have a new opportunity to strengthen our relationship with our fans in Africa as well, to give them the chance to watch Bayern Munich up close, and to affirm our club's international presence."

Kasper continued: "We will also contribute to enhancing the standing of the German league, and we are greatly looking forward to taking part in this exceptional event."



