The Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Tuesday that it has rescheduled the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals. The tournament, set to be hosted by Saudi Arabia, will now run from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028 rather than its original slot of 7 January to 5 February 2027.

The AFC said, in a statement on its official website: "Following extensive discussions and close consultations with the Local Organising Committee for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the Asian Football Confederation has confirmed that the next edition of the continent's crown jewel of tournaments, which was originally scheduled to be held from 7 January to 5 February 2027, will now take place from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028."

The statement added: "The AFC Asian Cup Organising Committee has approved the rescheduling of the premier tournament for national teams, in light of the current circumstances and the developments the region is witnessing, and the considerations that may arise from them relating to travel arrangements and logistical aspects. The new dates for the tournament will be submitted to the International Football Federation (FIFA) for approval."

It continued: "This decision comes as a result of the extraordinary circumstances that prevent the tournament from being organised and held in accordance with the original timeline, which has made its postponement necessary in order to serve the interests of all participating teams, officials, fans and all other concerned parties."

Praise followed for the hosts: "The Asian Football Confederation commends the commitment of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Local Organising Committee to delivering a world-class tournament for the continent's players and fans."

It added: "The AFC will continue to work closely with the Local Organising Committee, the participating Member Associations, its esteemed sponsors, its broadcast and commercial partners and all concerned parties, in order to organise an exceptional tournament befitting the status of Asia's most prestigious men's national team competition, and the operational excellence associated with it, while keeping the impact of the postponement to the lowest possible level."

The confederation signed off: "Further updates will be announced through the official channels of the Asian Football Confederation."