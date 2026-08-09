Officially: Al-Nassr announces the awaited signing after the end of the financial crisis

Al-Nassr have ended the noise over their struggle to land a single signing this summer. The Saudi club have confirmed the arrival of Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa.

A financial crisis had blocked any moves since the window opened. Only after securing their financial fair play certificate and settling their affairs could Al-Nassr get to work.

Read also: Shocking mercato: a shared crisis between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr!

The club broke the news on their official "X" account with a video clip showing the Portuguese dressed as a warrior.









Press reports say Al-Nassr struck a deal with Real Mallorca for Samu Costa back in July, paying 9 million euros for the midfielder.





Al-Nassr open the new season on Saturday 15 August against Al-Fateh in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Ronaldo's side want to defend the league title they reclaimed last season after a seven-year drought. They also have their sights on a first ever AFC Champions League Elite crown.