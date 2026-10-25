Officially: Al-Hilal v Al-Ettifaq match postponed in the Roshn League

The Saudi Pro League has pushed back the clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq by 48 hours. The game, part of the thirteenth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, will now be played on 7 November instead of the original date of 5 November.

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Why the change? The decision hands Al-Hilal an extra rest period before they return to domestic action, having been scheduled to face UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai on 3 November in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Those two extra days give Al-Hilal breathing room before they meet Al-Ettifaq, with the fixture tweak factoring in both their continental and domestic commitments. The club want to keep their squad fresh through a punishing run of games.

Next matches ALS AFC Champions League Elite 14:15 HIL

The meeting with Al-Ettifaq matters in Al-Hilal's Roshn League campaign. Shifting the date gives Simone Inzaghi and his Italian coaching staff more time to prepare once the Asian tie is out of the way.

Al-Hilal sit top of the Roshn League with 27 points, following their 3-2 win over Al-Qadsiah in round 11.



