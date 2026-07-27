Ahmed Hegazi wasted no time after calling time on his playing days. The former Egypt defender has already begun a new chapter, only this one comes away from the pitch, with Saudi club NEOM appointing him assistant sporting director.

Announcing the news on their official social media accounts, the club confirmed their former captain's switch into the new role just days after he retired from playing at the end of his contract.

NEOM wrote in their statement: "After years of dedication on the pitch, a new chapter in the career of a captain who concluded his journey wearing the NEOM badge, and with it he sets off with greater passion and ambition, Captain Ahmed Hegazi as assistant sporting director at NEOM club."

They added: "Welcome home once again, Captain Ahmed, and our wishes for your success in your new task."

Hegazi had made his retirement official a few days earlier, drawing the curtain on a distinguished career at club and international level. He ended it in a NEOM shirt, having joined from Al-Ittihad Jeddah in the summer of 2024.

Across his time with NEOM, the 35-year-old made 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and providing one assist. His leadership also proved crucial to the club's promotion and the growth of its sporting project.

Tapping into Hegazi's experience off the pitch shows just how much the management trust his leadership and organisational nous. He had been one of the standout voices in the dressing room over the past two seasons.

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