Barcelona face a threat beyond anything tactical ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Racing Santander at the Spotify Camp Nou. Severe weather is forecast, and it could yet affect whether the game kicks off on time.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", Catalonia's meteorological agency "Meteocat" has warned that a fresh storm front is heading for the region, bringing heavy rain, falling temperatures and the prospect of significant rainfall in some areas.

Kick-off is set for half past nine in the evening. Forecasters expect the unstable conditions to rumble on into the early hours of Thursday.

A yellow warning is now active across several parts of Catalonia over the threat of heavy rain, storms and hail. The weather could turn even nastier on the Barcelona coast and its surrounding areas.

Rain is nothing new for Barcelona of late. Their Champions League clash against Feyenoord saw a downpour drench the first 30 minutes before it eased off, and the game finished without a hitch.

Forecasts pin the most sensitive window between two in the afternoon today and eight on Thursday morning. That puts the Barcelona and Racing match squarely inside the weather warnings.

The rain may intensify over the coastal and pre-coastal areas of central Catalonia as the night wears on, raising the risk of severe weather and leaving the game's timing at the mercy of the conditions.

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