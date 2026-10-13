Official statement: FIFA responds to the scandal of Infantino's secret salary

Gianni Infantino is back in the firing line. FIFA's president faces a fresh row over allegations of an additional salary.

The Times published an investigation on Monday evening claiming Infantino received extra compensation from FWC2026 US Inc, the company running the 2026 World Cup in the United States.

American tax documents put that sum at 1.76 million US dollars in 2024, roughly 1.5 million euros, on top of the income FIFA had already declared.

Questions now hang over FIFA's financial transparency and what its president is actually paid.

FIFA hit back quickly, denying any wrongdoing. The organisation insists it has met every one of its reporting obligations and broken none of its own statutes.

A statement issued by the governing body on Tuesday read: "FIFA does not pay a second salary to its president, and it complies with all reporting requirements relating to compensation. The annual compensation of the FIFA president, as well as other contractual benefits, is determined by the independent compensation sub-committee."

It went on, as reported by The Telegraph: "FIFA strongly rejects any claims that it failed to disclose any financial information and that it breached FIFA's regulations. FIFA's accounts are subject to independent auditing, and all declarations comply with tax regulations in Switzerland, the United States and elsewhere."

The governing council says it is "fully focused on the FIFA Council meeting on Thursday and looks forward to holding discussions with its members in order to continue developing the game after delivering the most successful World Cup in history".



