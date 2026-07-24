Official: Roshn League fixtures revealed, and the dates of the top clashes

The Saudi Pro League have confirmed the fixture list for the Roshn Saudi League 2026-2027 season. It kicks off on 13 August 2026 and wraps up on 29 May 2027, with 18 teams battling through 306 matches across 34 rounds.

The schedule landed after a series of meetings and workshops between the league and club representatives. Those talks reviewed how the calendar is put together and gave every club the chance to flag their observations and requests over the sequence of fixtures and kick-off times before the final version got the green light.

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Planning it was no simple task. The coming season carries an exceptional calendar, with eight Saudi clubs featuring in four external tournaments alongside the FIFA international breaks and the national team's commitments. Add in the Kingdom hosting the 2027 Asian Cup and the league faced major challenges in spreading the matches out and setting their timings.

First round matches

Thursday 13/8

Abha × Al-Hazm (19:15) - Abha

Al-Shabab × Al-Qadsiah (21:00) - Riyadh

Al-Diriyah × Al-Ahli (21:00) - Riyadh

Friday 14/8

Neom × Al-Feiha (19:50) - Tabuk

Al-Hilal × Al-Faisaly (21:00) - Riyadh

Al-Ettifaq × Al-Riyadh (21:00) - Dammam

Saturday 15/8

Al-Taawoun × Al-Khaleej (19:15) - Buraidah

Al-Ittihad × Al-Kholood (21:00) - Jeddah

Al-Nassr × Al-Fateh (21:00) - Riyadh

The capital derby (Al-Hilal × Al-Nassr)

First leg: Round 17 (Al-Hilal × Al-Nassr)

Return leg:Round 34 , the final round (Al-Nassr × Al-Hilal)

The sea / Jeddah derby (Al-Ittihad × Al-Ahli)

First leg: Round 15 (Al-Ittihad × Al-Ahli)

Return leg:Round 32 (Al-Ahli × Al-Ittihad)

The Clásico (Al-Hilal × Al-Ittihad)

First leg: Round 8 (Al-Ittihad × Al-Hilal)

Return leg:Round 25 (Al-Hilal × Al-Ittihad)