Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Official offer from Manchester City to sign Enzo Fernández

Transfers
E. Fernandez
Manchester City
Chelsea
Premier League
Argentina
England

Will Chelsea abandon their stubbornness?

Manchester City tabled an official offer to Chelsea on Monday to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Breaking: Manchester City make an official offer to Chelsea to sign Enzo Fernandez!".

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

Romano added: "Manchester City have made official contact with Chelsea for the first time this summer to begin negotiations over signing Enzo Fernandez, and talks are currently ongoing".

The transfer expert concluded: "The Argentine player is awaiting the final decision from the talks between the two clubs. The deal is still possible".

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google