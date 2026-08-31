Official offer from Manchester City to sign Enzo Fernández

Manchester City tabled an official offer to Chelsea on Monday to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Breaking: Manchester City make an official offer to Chelsea to sign Enzo Fernandez!".



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Romano added: "Manchester City have made official contact with Chelsea for the first time this summer to begin negotiations over signing Enzo Fernandez, and talks are currently ongoing".

The transfer expert concluded: "The Argentine player is awaiting the final decision from the talks between the two clubs. The deal is still possible".



