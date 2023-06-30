Official: Marumo Gallants confirm Chivaviro has signed for Kaizer Chiefs

Marumo Gallants have confirmed the departure of Ranga Chivaviro to Soweto Giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Chivaviro was key for Gallants last season

His contract expired on June 30

Striker to play for Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED: Chivaviro had been linked with several teams after his top performance for Gallants in the concluded 2022/23 season.

Among them were Tanzania heavyweights Yanga SC and Soweto Giants Orlando Pirates. However, Chiefs have won the race for the striker who is set to be a free agent after his contract expired with the former Premier Soccer League side.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: Gallants has confirmed the players who have left the team, among them is the 30-year-old who is set to be unveiled by the Glamour Boys.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The arrival of Chivaviro might be the end of Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana at Amakhosi.

The towering Burundian struggled for consistency at the club and reports have it he is on his way out.

Chivaviro scored 10 goals in 19 PSL matches last season and seven in 10 Caf Confederation Cup competitions.

Amakhosi faithful are hopeful their new striker can help them push for silverware in the 2023/24 season.

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see how the new coach Molefi Ntseki will accommodate both Chivavviro and Christian Saile and ensure they deliver consistently.