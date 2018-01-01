OFFICIAL: Maritzburg United part ways with Fadlu Davids

The Team of Choice have struggled this season having accumuluted 11 points from 15 matches

Maritzburg United have announced that they have parted ways with coach Fadlu Davids.

This comes after the Team of Choice's defeat to Baroka in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match over the weekend.

The KwaZulu-Natal side dismissed reports indicating that the retired striker had left the club on Sunday.

However, the club has since confirmed that it has fired Davids, who guided the team to the 2018 Nedbank Cup final where they lost to Free State Stars.

"Maritzburg United can confirm that coach Fadlu Davids has left the club. We would like to thank Davids for his contribution to the club and wish him success in his future endeavors."

"An announcement on a new head coach will be made in due time. Once again the club would like to reiterate it’s commitment to the fans and its stakeholders."

Last season, Maritzburg ended a record-high fourth position under the guidance of Davids.

However, the Team of Choice have struggled this having recored just one victory which sees them placed 16th on the league standings.