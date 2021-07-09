Official: Mamelodi Sundowns confirm four new signings including Slovakia international

Safranko has joined the 2016 Caf Champions League winners after he helped Sepsi qualify for the Uefa Conference League

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of four new players Pavol Safranko, Divine Lunga, Neo Maema and Grant Kekana.

The quartet has joined the Tshwane giants as the club prepares for the new 2021/22 season which will see the team attempts to defend their PSL title.

The Tshwane giants disclosed that the four players have signed five-year deals.

"Slovakian National Team striker Pavol Safranko joins Masandawana from Romanian Liga I outfit Sepsi OSK SF. Safranko scored nine goals and registered six assists in 33 league outings for Sepsi to help them qualify for the 2021/22 Uefa Europa Conference League," a club statement read on the club's official website.

Safranko will compete with the likes of Mauricio Affonso, Gift Motupa, Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus in Sundowns' striking department.

Lunga has been constantly linked with Sundowns since January this year and he has now completed his transfer to Masandawana from Lamontville Golden Arrows.

"Masandawana completed the signing of Zimbabwean International left-back Divine Lunga from Golden Arrows. The 26-year-old defender, who made twenty-six league appearances last season, joins The Brazilians on a long-term contract. Lunga is a regular for the Warriors National team, he was recently included in the Zimbabwean preliminary squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers," a statement continued.

While Maema has been snapped up by Masandawana from Bloemfontein Celtic following his breakout season which saw him play an important role in helping the team avoid relegation from the PSL.

"Attacking midfielder Neo Maema joins the Brazilians from Bloemfontein Celtic after his contract ended with Siwelele. Maema was a consistent performer for Siwelele and made 17 appearances in the domestic league netting three goals in the previous season," the club's said on the site.

Furthermore, Sundowns have reinforced their defence with the signing of Kekana from their Tshwane rivals, SuperSport United and he can operate as a right-back and central defender.

"Downs have also secured the services of Grant Kekana from SuperSport United FC. The versatile 28-year-old defender played 19 matches last season for Matsatsantsa and will be joining up with his former teammate Aubrey Modiba upon his arrival at Chloorkop. Kekana will be serving the Yellow Nation," another statement read.