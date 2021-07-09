Official: Chiefs confirm six new signings including Orlando Pirates target

Amakhosi have beaten Bucs to the signing of the Peterson, who has been a free agent for 10 months

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of six players ahead of the new 2021/22 season.

Goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, defenders Sifiso Hlanti, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso, and midfielders Phathutshedzo Nange, and Kgaogelo Sekgota have all joined Amakhosi.

This comes after the club's Fifa transfer ban ended on July 1 and the Naturena-based giants are now free to sign new players.

Chiefs also confirmed that they have recalled Given Thibedi from Swallow FC where he spent the last two seasons on loan from the Soweto giants.

"Chiefs’ recruitment process for the 2021/22 season has already yielded Brandon Peterson, Sifiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso, and Kgaogelo Sekgota," a club statement read.

"In addition, Chiefs have decided to retain one of the Club’s brightest Youth Development Academy graduates, midfielder Given Thibedi who is back following a loan spell with Swallows.

"Thibedi, now 23, will vie with former youth teammates Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom for spots in the Amakhosi midfield. He will wear jersey #13. His contract will run until June 2023."

Peterson, who has confirmed that Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC were interested in his services, has been a free agent since he parted ways with the now-defunct Bidvest Wits in September 2020.

While Hlanti, Sekgota and Ngcobo have all joined Chiefs from Swallows having helped the Birds secure a top-eight finish in the PSL during the recent 2020/21 season.

Amakhosi snapped up Nange and Mabiliso from Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu FC respectively.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung hopes Amakhosi's new signings will bring happiness to the fans with the club having been unable to register new players in the last two transfer windows due to the transfer ban.

“We would like to welcome all the new players to Kaizer Chiefs. We certainly hope our supporters will be happy with our new recruits because some called for us to sign them," Motaung said.

"We trust that they will have a good time and help bring happiness to millions of our fans by helping the team perform well and win trophies.

“We have been following the players closely and saw them do well in the last season. We hope they bring that good form and discipline with when they come to us. All the eight new recruits will add further quality and experience to the squad we’ve assembled.”