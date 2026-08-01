Chelsea have pulled off a signing few saw coming. In a move that flies in the face of their transfer policy of recent years, the London club have officially confirmed the capture of veteran England striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton on a two-year deal, meeting the wishes of new manager Xabi Alonso.

The club confirmed the deal in a press statement released on Saturday: "Chelsea Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Danny Welbeck from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion." At 35, Welbeck returns to the ranks of the elite clubs.

Alonso drove the deal himself. Having taken charge at Stamford Bridge this summer for his first taste of the Premier League following a disappointing spell at Real Madrid, the Spaniard insisted on bringing in an experienced player used to the demands of English football.

Welbeck boasts a rich Premier League pedigree. He turned out for Manchester United and Arsenal before becoming an invaluable asset at Brighton last season, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists in 40 matches across all competitions.

For Chelsea, the risk was minimal. Only one year remained on Welbeck's Brighton contract, running until June 2027, which made it easier to get the two-year deal over the line on terms that suited both parties.

The signing marks a notable shift in a strategy built around young players in recent years. Handing Alonso sweeping powers over transfers was one of his fundamental conditions on joining, especially after he received a lavish welcome gift in the shape of Morgan Rogers for 138 million euros.

Welbeck, who has played exclusively in the United Kingdom throughout his career, now stays in his homeland for one last major challenge. He wants to prove that experience and quality know no age limit.