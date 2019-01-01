OFFICIAL: Baroka part ways with Kaizer Chiefs' reported target Mdantsane

Bakgaga have trimmed down their squad ahead of the January transfer window which will open next week

FC have announced Wedson Nyirenda has officially left the Premier Soccer League ( ) side.

Bakgaga struggled under the Zambian tactician's guidance this season and his relationship with the club's management was said to be tense in recent weeks.

The club has now confirmed the former striker's departure on its official Twitter page on Monday evening.



"Baroka FC officially confirms that coach Wedson Nyirenda has resigned from the team," a club statement read.

Furthermore, Baroka revealed they have parted ways with several players including reported Chiefs target Mduduzi Mdantsane.

The attacking midfielder, who was nurtured in the Amakhosi academy, struggled for game time this season and he was stripped of the club captaincy.

The Limpopo-based side has also released midfielders Thato Madigoe, Orebotse Mongae and left-back Matome Mabeba.

Article continues below

"Baroka FC have parted ways with Orebotse Mongae, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Matome Mabeba and Thato Madigoe."



"Baroka FC appreciates their efforts and wishes them a brighter future," another statement read.



Lastly, Bakgaga have also loaned out under-23 international Jemondre Dickens to National First Division (NFD) side TS after the attacker battled for game time.

@Baroka_FC

Baroka FC has parted ways with Orebotse Mongae, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Matome Mabeba and Thato Madigoe. @Baroka_FC appreciates their efforts and wishes them a brighter future.#LennaKeMoroka #GlobalOilSA#IamMonFlair #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/GTjMGyXrw5 — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) December 23, 2019