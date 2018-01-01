Live Scores
Transfers

OFFICIAL: AFC Leopards head coach Nikola Kavazovic takes charge at Free State Stars

Last updated
Comments()
Kelly Ayodi.
The Serbian tactician trained Kenyan club AFC Leopards for three weeks before he sought for leave to attend to his sick father

Nikola Kavazovic is the new coach for South African club Free State Stars.

The Serbian tactician trained Kenyan club AFC Leopards for only three weeks before he sought for leave to attend to his sick father. However, it later emerged that he was headed to South Africa to replace Luc Eymael, who was sacked owing to a poor run of results.

And on Thursday, Free State Stars confirmed the capture of Kavazovic. “The club can confirm that Serbian born coach Nikola Kavazović is the new manager.

Editors' Picks

“We really took our time in searching for the new coach, we made sure we choose the right man for the job," said Free State Stars General Manager Rantsi Mokoena.

Article continues below

“The coach brings vast experience to our league, having coached Botswana’s Township Rollers and recently for the very first time in their history, Rollers qualified for the Champions League.

“He is a strong believer of youth players and what I also liked about the coach is that when he was introduced to the players he knew their names.”

The coach has signed for two and a half years for Stars and will be assisted by David Vilakazi and Selaotse Mosala.

Next article:
“No, bro, let it go” - Fabinho tells Alisson to forget Man Utd blunder
Next article:
Esperance President Hamdy Meddeb backs coach Mouine Chaabani after poor outing
Next article:
French Connection: Moussa Doumbia reaching potential in Ligue 1
Next article:
'Magical' Hazard hailed as one of the world's best by Barkley
Next article:
Solskjaer arrives for first day at Man Utd as he meets the players
Close