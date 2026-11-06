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Al Ittihad v Al Fayha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Offer worth millions: Youssef En-Nesyri on the radar of the Russian league

Transfers
Y. En-Nesyri
Al Ittihad
CSKA 1948
Morocco
Saudi Pro League
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Bulgaria

Will the Moroccan striker leave?

Al-Ittihad striker Youssef En-Nesyri has emerged as a target for a Russian club eyeing a move in the upcoming winter window.

Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur revealed the news in a post on his personal account on "X", claiming CSKA Moscow have placed the Moroccan at the top of their wishlist for January.

According to Konur, the Russian side are ready to table an offer worth 15 million dollars to prise their man away from the Saudi champions.

Al-Ittihad, though, have yet to show their hand. Nobody knows whether they will slam the door shut or open talks to get a deal done.

His agent Fahd Sareh has already addressed the striker's future. En-Nesyri has received offers to leave in the winter mercato, Sareh confirmed, but the forward would rather keep his focus on the Saudi club.

The Moroccan arrived from Fenerbahce last winter, brought in to fill the void left by Karim Benzema's switch to fierce rivals Al-Hilal.

Since then, he has flourished under German coach Jens Vissing. En-Nesyri has featured in 16 matches this season, scoring 8 goals and laying on two more.

That form earned the 29-year-old a recall to the Morocco squad during the current international break, having been left out of the Atlas Lions' plans at the 2026 World Cup.

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