"I still have a very close connection to Nuremberg because the club is naturally still very close to my heart. I am very grateful to the club and the city. Of course I can imagine returning one day, in whatever role," Gündogan said in an interview with Sky. "Whether that is one or two years as a player, or as an official or coach. Anything is possible."

Still, the 35-year-old midfielder admitted: "If I am being completely honest, I am not especially keen to play in the second division again, although it is a very demanding league. I have great respect for this league. But you also have to look at where I still am right now. I am at a club who play in the Champions League and I feel very, very comfortable at this level."

Gündogan made his breakthrough in professional football at Nuremberg before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2011 at the age of 20. After successful years at Manchester City and a spell at Barcelona, he moved to Galatasaray in 2025. Nuremberg, meanwhile, have been stuck in the second tier for many years.

Ilkay Gündogan reveals Pep Guardiola's special plan

So far, Gündogan has managed two goals and five assists in 38 competitive appearances for the Turkish top club. His contract runs until 2027. "At the moment, I do not want to plan beyond this year at all," said Gündogan. "As things stand, I would like to carry on, ideally at Gala as well, because I feel very comfortable here."

Another option could soon open up for Gündogan. As he revealed, his long-time coach Pep Guardiola is considering him as a possible assistant. Last year, Guardiola made "a casual remark" about it: "He said that I should play for a few more years now and then become his assistant coach at some point, but now that he no longer has a job, we will have to wait and see."

Most recently, Guardiola was linked with becoming Italy's national coach, but the move fell through. "In the end, that is good for me too, so that I do not have to make that decision yet," said Gündogan, who has already completed his B coaching licence. In principle, a future as Guardiola's assistant is "an option I can very well imagine".