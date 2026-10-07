Real Madrid's left-back got Croatia's Ivan Perisic booked for a second time in the 79th minute, forcing the forward off with the score at 1-1. With the extra man, Spain then scored the winner in the 88th minute through Mikel Merino.

At the key moment, Cucurella stepped across Perisic's run and went to ground after slight contact from the Croat, who was doing everything he could to stay out of the way, before furiously appealing for a yellow card. Belgian referee Erik Lambrechts eventually showed it, and the VAR review did not overturn the decision.

"If you look at the replay and see what Cucurella does: he steps in front of him. That's clever," admitted Croatia coach Slaven Bilic on Nova TV. Asked again about the incident that supposedly decided the game in the subsequent press conference, he said: "Who isn't angry with Cucurella if he is not part of your team? He is a great player, I admire him. He defends his team with everything he has, but of course he also provokes."

Boris Becker also fumes at Marc Cucurella

Even German tennis legend Boris Becker weighed in, writing on X: "Cucurella is causing a stir again. It was a slight foul by Perisic, but never a sending-off. Cucurella always provokes these kinds of situations." The Spaniard insisted he had done nothing wrong or deliberate: "I think it's clear: there was contact. There's nothing to complain about," he told journalists after the final whistle.

That sparked fury among the Croatia fans, who booed him relentlessly from then on. In Germany, too, spectators have made Cucurella a target because they blamed him for the handball in the Euro 2024 quarter-final that was not given. Since then, Cucurella has been the villain whenever he plays in Germany.