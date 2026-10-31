Of all people, loanee Shiloh 't Zand causes Feyenoord plenty of pain at De Kuip

Feyenoord dropped costly points in the Eredivisie on Saturday evening. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side looked set to beat Fortuna Sittard at De Kuip thanks to a Luciano Valente goal, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Feyenoord loanee Shiloh 't Zand equalised late on and celebrated with unusual exuberance at De Kuip.

With Jeremiah St. Juste unavailable, Van Bronckhorst made one change to his starting XI from the 1-1 draw against PSV. Javi López started at left-back, while Mármol partnered Tsuyoshi Watanabe in central defence. Jakub Moder missed out through injury. Fortuna Sittard manager Danny Buijs started Mohamed Ihattaren, whose fitness was tested before the match.

Feyenoord took the initiative from the first whistle and soon had chances to score. Mattijs Branderhorst saved Anis Hadj Moussa's effort after ten minutes, before Valente hit the post shortly afterwards. Gjivai Zechiël then had the best chance, rounding the goalkeeper after a fine through ball from Valente but finding only the side-netting from a difficult angle.

Sitting deep in numbers, Fortuna left Feyenoord to dictate play. The Rotterdam side had 76 per cent possession in the first half but could not break through the Limburg side's defence. Fortuna then lost Rodrigo Guth to injury after just under half an hour, with Iván Márquez replacing him.

Feyenoord kept pressing for the opener after the break. Valente had an excellent chance shortly after the restart following a combination with Zechiël, but Branderhorst reacted superbly to deny him from close range. Fortuna then suffered another setback when Zeefuik went off injured and Kristoffer Peterson replaced him.

After an hour, Feyenoord finally broke the deadlock. Hadj Moussa beat his opponent on the right, went around the outside and laid the ball back perfectly for Valente, who fired in from close range to make it 1-0. It was the midfielder's fifth Eredivisie goal of the season and rewarded Feyenoord's sustained pressure.

Looking for a second, Feyenoord saw Hadj Moussa curl the ball over the bar after an individual run. Fortuna began to threaten more often at the other end. Peterson had a chance, and the visitors also forced goalkeeper Stijn Ernst into action. In the 81st minute, Zechiël appeared to have settled the match with a superb curling shot into the far corner, but the goal did not stand because López had been marginally offside earlier in the move.

That disallowed goal proved costly. In the 86th minute, 't Zand collected the ball after a scramble and the midfielder, on loan from Feyenoord, shot into the bottom corner to make it 1-1. Feyenoord goalkeeper Ernst did not cover himself in glory.

With around seven minutes left, including stoppage time, Feyenoord still had time to find a winner. Valente shot just over through a crowd of players. In the closing seconds, Ernst made a fine save at the other end to prevent substitute Sven Simons from making it 1-2. It finished 1-1.