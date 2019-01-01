Odion Ighalo excited and nervous for Watford's FA Cup final against Man City
Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo has expressed his feelings ahead of the crunch FA Cup final between Watford and Manchester City.
The two top-flight teams are ready to lock horns and Javi Gracia's side is gunning for their first Cup title.
Ighalo had played for the Hornets between the years 2014 and 2017. He has backed his former team for glory and also praised them for their journey to the last stage of the competition.
"FA Cup final today. Big game for Watford," Ighalo tweeted.
"I’m excited and nervous at the same time but whatever is the outcome of the game today, you lads have done well and deserve everything. Good luck guys."
During his two-and-a-half -year stint at Vicarage Road, the 29-year-old helped Watford gain promotion to the English top-flight in 2015.
He later went on to score 31 goals in 98 Premier League appearances before leaving for China in January 2017.
Nigeria are hoping that Ighalo will be back in time for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign after he picked up an injury in a Chinese Super League fixture last weekend.
The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B of the football showpiece in Egypt with matches against Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.