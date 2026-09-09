Ødegaard also worth his weight in gold for Arsenal in the Champions League

Arsenal have made an excellent start to their Champions League campaign. Last season's beaten finalists won 1-0 away to Napoli on Wednesday. Noa Lang was absent for the home side for disciplinary reasons.

Both sides attacked from the off. David Raya had to make a couple of saves, while at the other end Mikel Merino missed a gilt-edged chance when goalkeeper Alex Meret kept out his close-range header.

Bukayo Saka tried his luck with a half-volley, then later failed to convert from a promising position in the penalty area. Kevin De Bruyne looked lively for Napoli, but neither side could find a breakthrough.

Just before half-time, Saka was played through and looked certain to make it 1-0. His fierce effort, though, flew over the Italian side's goal. That left it 0-0 at the break. A few minutes after the restart, the advancing Piero Hincapié was stopped at the last moment as Arsenal turned up the pressure.

After the break, the game grew tense even as the chances went begging. Arsenal had 60 per cent possession at one stage, but still could not force the opener. Mikel Arteta kept urging his side on from the touchline. With a quarter of an hour left, Noni Madueke replaced Saka.

Then Martin Ødegaard delivered again for Arsenal. The captain unleashed a thunderous effort from the edge of the box and watched it fly into the net via the post. Napoli had been hit hard as time began to run down.

Arsenal should have wrapped it up, but Madueke could not beat Meret when he went through on goal on the counter-attack. A follow-up effort from the rebound was cleared off the line. It did not cost the visitors, while Kai Havertz also found the net from an offside position. The three points are heading back to London.