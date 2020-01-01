Ode Fulutudilu shines as Aland United end PK-35 Vantaa winless jinx

The Banyana Banyana star impressed as her side broke a six-year winless jinx against the visitors in the Finnish topflight on Saturday

Ode Fulutudilu shone for Aland United as they broke a six-year winless jinx against PK-35 Vantaa following Saturday's 2-0 victory in a Finnish Naisten Liiga encounter.

Prior to the encounter, Aland had not won in 14 matches in all competitions against the five-time champions, with their last a 1-0 victory on July 12, 2014, drawing four times and losing 10 times subsequently.

Fulutudilu bagged her 13th start of the season from coach Samuel Fagerholm and gave a good account of herself as she created several chances, including a penalty that sealed their long-sought win.

Fagerholm's team made a brilliant start but could not break the visitors' defence as Anna Westerlund threatened twice with headers off corners from Anni Miettunen inside the opening five minutes.

In the 15th minute, Rosa Herreros raced in from the right before providing a fine pass for Miettunen to open the scoring for the hosts to secure the driving seat before the half-time break.

After the restart, Jari Vaisanen's ladies pushed for a comeback but Fulutudilu compounded the woes of the visitors as she won a penalty after her strike came off the crossbar.

Isabella Mattsson converted the resulting penalty kick in the 51st minute to wrap up her side's epic win over PK-35 at the Wiklof Holding Arena.

The South African, who boasts of five goals in 14 outings so far this season, was in action for 73 minutes of the match before she was replaced by Emelie Johansson for Aland.

The victory kept Aland in the top spot with 37 points from 17 matches this season, although tied with second-placed TiPS but ahead of goal-difference.

They will continue their pursuit for a first-ever domestic double against KuPS in their next fixture on October 31.