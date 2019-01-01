Ode Fulutudilu: Banyana Banyana forward joins Aland United in Finland

The South Africa international has completed her transfer to the Finish based outfit, with her switch taking effect from January

Ode Fulutudilu has joined Finish Naisten Liiga outfit Aland United for an undisclosed one-year deal, beginning in January 2020.

The international parted ways with Spanish Primera Iberdrola side Malaga in May 2019 after she scored once in three starts from her 10 appearances in the 2018/2019 season.

The 29-year-old, who was part of Banyana Banyana's maiden Women's World Cup outing in , previously starred for South African sides Cape Town Angels and Spurs Ladies.

The transfer sees the Banyana star return to Finland where she launched her professional career with ONS, scoring 15 goals in 22 outings, including against Aland in 2018 before moving to .

She also becomes the Finish giants' fifth signing ahead of the 2020 season as they seek to finish third this term with two games to go.

Commenting on her acquisition, the club's manager Samuel Fagerholm is delighted to secure the services of the South African star as they aim to make a return to the European scene next season.

“It feels very good that we can make it clear with Ode this time, early for the next season, Fagarholm told club website.

Article continues below

"Another important puzzle piece that falls into place and then maybe the rest of the pieces start to roll in. Ode is a very fast and purposeful player who is skilled in one-on-one situations.

"Through discussions with her, you quickly notice that she is a humble person who will fit in well with Åland United."

Following a disappointing brief spell in Spain, Fulutudilu will be hoping to recover her form in Finland when she joins her teammates in January for the new season.