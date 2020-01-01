Obua confirms long-standing Mandela Stadium land problem is solved

The stadium management authority has been fighting illegal encroachment since the facility was built 23 years ago

State Minister for Sports Denis Obua has confirmed the land issues that Mandela National Stadium, Namboole faced have been finally been resolved.

The country’s biggest sporting facility has been dealing with various issues revolving around its title deeds and encroachments but going by the minister’s assertions, the problem looks to have been completely dealt with.

The Ministry of Land processed the facility’s title deeds after receiving directions from the Land Commissioner.

“Mandela National Stadium, Namboole finally got its land titles after years of protracted pursuit,” Obua confirmed according to Kawowo Sports.

“The land around the stadium was facing encroachment from various people. We have resolved one of the major challenges that the stadium has been facing over the years.

“With these land titles available, we believe the governance and management of the stadium will have to move in a more proactive manner to ensure that land earmarked for the national sports facility is protected against encroaches.”

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands Dorcus Akalany explained how they managed to solve an otherwise intricate issue.

“The board of directors, Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development and the Uganda Land Commission having received the legal opinion of the attorney general regarding advising the registration of Mandela National stadium Limited on the company land titles, the Ministry of Land was requested to transfer the land title to Mandela National Stadium Limited,” Akalany said.

“This means that Mandela National Stadium is secure now and what remains of the management of the stadium is to ensure the land is protected from encroachers since it’s strategically located and many people are eyeing it.

“I wish to thank all stakeholders in this matter for patience and understanding while we were handling the transfer process.”

After a recent tour of the facility, Caf had advised there was the need for the playing surface, dressing rooms, media area and the stadium lighting system to be improved.

The governing body stated it can only certify the Mandela Stadium as fit for international games only when its recommendations on improvements were acted on.

Uganda Cranes will host their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers at the stadium.