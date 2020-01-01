Nzimande: Former AmaZulu FC striker dreams of playing for Orlando Pirates

The former Usuthu hitman is confident his time will come to realize his childhood dream and play for the Soweto giants

Former striker Siphesihle Nzimande remains hopeful of turning out for childhood club , saying even if it’s for six months.

The 28-year-old striker is currently without a club and last tasted competitive football in Jomo Cosmos' colours during the 2016/17 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

Having also featured for KwaZulu-Natal giants such as and in the South African top-flight, the forgotten striker says there is still time to fulfil his dream.

“There is still time, I will play for Pirates, probably for six months but what matters most is that I will definitely play for Pirates because that’s something that I want to achieve in my life,” Nzimande told Phakaaathi.

“Right now the focus is to make sure that I stay fit and make sure that once football is back, I can be ready.

“The lockdown has really been difficult, but to be honest it has given me much time to train which is a good thing.”

With the 2019/20 season currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the former Royal Eagles and Thanda Royal Zulu forward admits it’s difficult to find a new club as he trains alone.

On the other hand, Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele recently said they are considering cutting their playing personnel as they look to meet their financial challenges imposed by the ravaging pandemic.

Mbele’s sentiments could mean a blow to the Durban-born striker who is confident of donning the black and white shirt before deciding to hang up his boots.

Taking a glance at Nzimande’s PSL career in numbers, he has found the back of the net on eight occasions out of 53 matches in all competitions whilst providing two assists.

Moreover, Nzimande will have to do better than the likes of Tshegofatso Mabasa, Justin Shonga, Gabadinho Mhango, and Zakhele Lepasa who are currently contracted to the Soweto giants and to also ensure he attracts coach Josef Zinnbauer’s attention.

As things stand, the pandemic has cast doubts on the future of this season regarding its return date to finalize the remaining PSL and the Nedbank Cup matches whilst it remains unclear when the transfer window will be opened.