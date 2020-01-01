Nyoni: Maritzburg United confirm release of right-winger

The Team of Choice midfielder has been released by the club after struggling to make his mark

chairman Farook Kadodia has confirmed they have parted ways with midfielder Gabriel Nyoni following a spate of injuries.

The Team of Choice owner says they expected a lot from the Zimbabwean but because he suffered from injuries, coach Eric Tinkler felt he was not part of his plans.

In addition, the veteran football owner explains there was no bad blood on the player, saying they wish him the best of luck in his future plans.

“He is no longer with the club. He struggled a lot with the injury. He is a speedy player and he had niggling issues every time so he couldn’t give us that because of injury,” Kadodia told Phakaaathi.

“The coach felt he is no longer part of his plans and we had to let him go.

"There were injuries that kept him out. We had expected a lot from him. You are as good as your last game in football but overall we have nothing against the player and we wish him well for the future.”

Nyoni completed his switch to the Team of Choice at the beginning of the current season from Caps United with high expectations but spent most of the time sidelined through injuries.

He struggled with injuries since joining the side and lost his place in the Telkom Knockout Cup finalists’ starting line-up.

Following his struggles with the KwaZulu-Natal club, the 27-year-old didn’t join Tinkler’s charges in the Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) bubble for the resumption of the league.

Taking a look at his contribution, the right-winger could only feature in 12 matches across all competitions for the Team of Choice this term with no assist or goal next to his name.

Meanwhile, the club has also parted ways with an experienced defender in the form of Siyanda Xulu who has since joined Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel.

Tinkler’s men drew 1-1 against this afternoon and now sit sixth on the Premier Soccer League ( ) log table with 42 points and are left with two games to finish the 2019/20 season.

In their next encounter, they are set to face on Wednesday night and will complete their assignments against Bloemfontein at Tuks Stadium.