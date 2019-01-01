Nyirenda: Former Kaizer Chiefs striker reportedly resigns as Baroka FC coach

The accomplished coach, who guided Bakgaga to the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup, is said to have left the club after one-and-a-half years with the team

Former striker Wedson Nyirenda has reportedly quit as head coach of FC.

Bakgaga have endured a poor start to the current season which sees them placed 12th on the standings - a point above the relegation play-off spot.

According to FarPost, the 53-year-old tactician has not been pleased with the alleged interference by the club's management during his team selection in recent times.

“Yes, he is gone, he said his goodbyes to the team in the early hours of this morning. He is angry because he was not fully in charge of the team. He is gone for good. He is definitely not coming to training today,” a source told the website on Monday morning.

Bakgaga extended their winless run to four matches in the league by losing 1-0 to PSL debutants Stellenbosch FC at home on Saturday.

When speaking on the same site after the team's defeat to Stellies, Nyirenda indicated that he could be sabotaged.

“We deserved to lose because we were not putting anything. It is getting into my mind now whereby you train a team and it cannot change," Nyirenda said.

"What is it that I am not going to do with them when you talk to them about the team problem they know?

It seemed like the Zambian mentor was about to lose hope in his efforts to turn around Baroka's fortunes in the top-flight league.

“We cannot score, we can not defend well; you change things in training they look good but when you come to the game they just give away," he continued.

“Perhaps there is some sabotage you never know. Think the way you want to think (on sabotage claims) because I am not getting my results.”

Baroka assistant coach Matsemela Thoka will reportedly be in charge of the team’s training session on Monday.