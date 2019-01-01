Nyirenda at crossroads between Zambia and Baroka FC job

The Baroka mentor has kept the public guessing about whether he will remain in the PSL or return for a second stint as Chipolopolo coach

FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has admitted he is deciding between staying at the Limpopo club and returning to his native Zambia to take up a job as Chipolopolo coach.

The Zambia national team coaching job is currently vacant following the departure of Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck and Aggrey Chiyangi is currently holding the reins on an interim basis.

Nyirenda, who coached Zambia in 2017 and 2018, has confirmed being approached for another stint as Zambia coach but has admitted being torn between club and country.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. I cannot comment much on that,” Nyirenda told the Sowetan.

“It’s a very difficult situation. Zambia is my home and I have a contract to fulfil with Baroka. I cannot ditch them just like that. There are a lot of things that we have to put into perspective before making any decision.

“National matters are very sensitive. People will think you’re a sell-out but you have to respect the people here. They are taking care of me and respect me. This club gave me a chance to come coach in the and I am grateful for that.”

Zambia are currently hunting for a local coach to take charge of the national team, throwing by the wayside former Bloemfontein 's Serbian coach Veselin Jelusic and Black coach Luc Eymael, who have been reported to have been interested in that role.

The new Zambia coach will have the task of guiding the 2012 African champions back to the finals after missing the two previous editions of the tournament.