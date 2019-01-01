Nyiko Mobbie: Mamelodi Sundowns to loan out new signing

The full-back now belongs to Sundowns after completing his move to the Tshwane giants, but he will be loaned out ahead of the 2019/20 season

coach Pitso Mosimane has hinted he may not bring in more players before the closing of the transfer window on August 30.

The Brazilians have only made two signings thus far, therefore raising eyebrows given their spending hasn't been the same since Mosimane took over.

Sundowns signed Mauricio Affonso and Nyiko Mobbie, but the latter will be loaned out for the 2019/20 season, according to Mosimane.

"We have signed two [players]. We have signed Affonso and we have signed Mobbie but we will be loaning him out," Mosimane told reporters.

The 55-year-old mentor admitted it's unlike Sundowns to sign just two players going into a new season, but he said he learned from the past mistakes when he signed 11 new players soon after his arrival at the club.

"I know you guys are disappointed with us in the transfer market, but the first season I came to Sundowns, I signed 11 players because I went through what went through," added Mosimane.

"And I said, 'Oh this is what I have? I need to change the team for the future', and I signed 11 players and we struggled with 11 players. Ever since then, we are the quietest team in the transfer market."

Sundowns have been trying to sign Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport United, while Evans Rusike have also been linked with a move to Chloorkop.

However, as things stand, it doesn't look like the deal will go through after Matsatsantsa told their Tshwane rivals that they will not be selling any of their best players.