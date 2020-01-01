'Nyiko’s future depends on Mamelodi Sundowns’ – Stellenbosch’s Barker

The Stellies manager shares an update on the Masandawana defender’s future whilst confirming they’ll keep Asavela Mbekile

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker says defender Nyiko Mobbie’s future depends on as they are waiting to finish the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season before making a decision.

The former winger completed his switch to the Brazilians at the start of the season but was loaned out to Stellies for the rest of the current campaign.

While he is expected to return to his parent club once his loan deal expires, at least temporarily, his agent Mike Makaab have not been able to provide a definitive answer on the future of his client.

On the other hand, Barker also shared an update on ex- and Masandawana defender Asavela Mbekile, saying they will retain the utility player's services beyond the current season.

“At this stage, he’s [Mobbie] on loan until the end of the season and we will take it from there. He’s on loan and Sundowns will have to decide,” Barker told Goal.

“His future is depending on Sundowns at the end of the season. So, we just want to finish the season, achieve what we need to achieve and we will take it from there.”

When asked for a comment, ProSport International’s Makaab told Goal he is unsure of the 25-year-old’s future at this juncture.

“Honestly, I'm not sure [about Mobbie] at this stage,” said the veteran agent.

Speaking about the versatile former Moroka Swallows and player, ex-University of Pretoria mentor Barker confirmed Mbekile’s stay.

“We are keeping Mbekile beyond this season because he didn’t sign a short term deal,” confirmed the former boss.

On reported links with former SuperSport United winger in the form of Thabo Mnyamane, Barker refuted claims they have signed the left-footed player, saying he has signed for .

“There’s no truth we have signed him. He signed a contract with Wits,” Barker responded.

Goal contacted the Clever Boys manager Gavin Hunt, but he could not confirm the news, preferring to say he has no idea regarding the 27-year-old.

“No, I don’t know. I don’t know about the deal,” Hunt responded.

Mnyamane recently parted ways with coach Kaitano Tembo’s troops and the former AmaTuks player has reportedly been linked with a move to the Braamfontein-based PSL giants, whilst the Chilli Boys have also been mentioned to have joined the race.