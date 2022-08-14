Nyauza: Former Orlando Pirates defender joins Richards Bay

The 32-year-old arrives at the KwaZulu-Natal club that has strengthened incredibly since earning promotion to the PSL

Premier Soccer League debutants Richards Bay have confirmed the signing of former Orlando Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

Nyauza, whose contract details have not been divulged yet, joins Natal Rich Boyz after he left the Soweto giants before the current season began.

"We would like to take this opportunity and confirm the signing of Defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza, who was on the books of Orlando Pirates," Richards Bay announced.

The centre-back has found a new home after leaving the Sea Robbers in what appeared to be a surprising exit. He was released alongside his former defensive partner, Happy Jele, with whom they served as captains for Pirates.

Others who left Bucs in the same period as Nyauza include Thulani Hlatshwayo, Kwanda Mngonyama, Abel Mabaso, Justice Chabalala, Elson Sithole, and Wayne Sandilands.

Meanwhile, since earning their promotion to the PSL, Richards Bay have been on a strengthening mission and have signed over 10 players for their PSL debut season. Goalkeeper Neil Boshoff, who was on the books of Usuthu and Ugandan international goalkeeper Omar Magoola, recently put pen to paper in order to serve them.

Luvuyo Memela was signed from AmaZulu by the National First Division title holders, who also managed to land former Orlando Pirates player Abel Mabaso.

Other new players who joined the club include Ndiviwe Mdabuka, Sibusiso Mthethwa, Yanela Mbuthuma, Michael Gumede, Thulani Gumede, Matome Mabeba, Sanele Barns, Siyanda Dlamini and Nkanyiso Zungu.

In the new season, they have already collected six points following wins over Golden Arrows and Sekhukhune United. They shared points with Marumo Gallants after a 0-0 draw.