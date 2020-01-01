Nyauza explains how Orlando Pirates can turn things around

The Buccaneers have gone for six consecutive PSL matches without winning but their defender is not discouraged

defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza believes that the Soweto giants just need one victory to spark a winning streak and end their difficult run of form, but has cautioned that it's imperative the heavyweights take their chances.

Josef Zinnbauer’s and his men have gone for six straight Premier Soccer League games without tasting victory during a run that has yielded two defeats and four draws.

Now placed fifth on the standings, they have managed to score just one goal in those six games, but Nyauza insists that they are not as a bad side as their results might reflect.

As they now shift attention to their next match against SuperSport United at Ellis Park on Saturday, where Nyauza and co will be aiming for a turnaround.

“The team is not been doing bad, we are doing well. It’s just we have to convert our chances going forward,” Nyauza told Pirates TV. “It’s not easy, I could say, and we have improved a lot in terms of us conceding goals.

"Our defence is great, it’s just that going forward we have to convert our chances and the team is playing good football.

"We are waiting for that game where we will get a win then we will get a flow, getting more wins," he continued. “We still lack a little bit of finishing.

"We train on that in every training session. We are emphasising on finishing a lot. We instil in the offensive players’ minds that when they get to the final third they have to convert their chances.”

Pirates’ difficult run comes in stark contrast to the side that registered a nine-match unbeaten streak between November 2019 and February 2020, including seven wins and two draws.

As they seek a turnaround in their fortunes in the remaining three matches, Nyauza has emphasised the role of senior players in inspiring confidence in the team.

“It’s very important for senior players to motivate the young players that are upcoming, guide them, mentor them,” said Nyauza. “When we play matches [to] keep the guys focused, keep the guys believing in themselves, keep the team together as a senior player.

"You know players, especially youngsters get frustrated if they don’t get a result or if they don’t score their chances when they get the opportunity," he continued. “You have to uplift them as a senior player at halftime.

"So it is very important to give them confidence that we will get a result until the end of the game.”