Nyatama: Highlands Park want to keep former Orlando Pirates midfielder

The 32-year-old will still be at the Tembisa-based outfit next season, according to one of the club boss

boss Brad Kaftel has dismissed suggestions that former and midfielder Musa Nyatama is among the players who will be released by the club.

The Lions of the North are expected to offload more players following the departure of Tendai Ndoro earlier this week.

However, while media reports previously suggested that Nyatama could be shown the exit door, Kaftel said the information is incorrect.

"That's not accurate," Kaftel told Daily Sun.

In fact, Kaftel confirmed that the management will sit down with the veteran midfielder to negotiate a new deal as soon as everything returns to normal.

As things stand, the majority of and NFD teams have suspended contract renewal talks with their players due to the coronavirus pandemic which also forced the suspension of the 2019/20 season.

"We definitely want to keep Musa. We will have a meeting with him to negotiate a new deal when everything is back to normal," he confirmed.

Nyatama joined the Tembisa-based club on a short-term deal in January after requesting to be released from his contract with Pirates.

He has played 13 games across all competitions since joining Highlands Park, while scoring a single goal and recording two assists.

Meanwhile, the future of former midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane looks bleak.

This after Kaftel gave no guarantees that the 36-year-old midfield kingpin will be offered a contract extension at the end of the campaign.

Yeye, as Letsholonyane is affectionately known, arrived at the club on a free transfer in September 2019 after months on the sidelines following his decision to leave SuperSport United at the end of last season.

However, he has found the going tough with just 14 matches under his belt, including nine league matches under the tutelage of coach Owen Da Gama.

"On Yeye, we will see if we will engage him or not," added Kaftel.

Letsholonyane has already made it clear that he has no intentions of retiring from professional football despite being one of the oldest active players in the PSL.

The remaining matches of the season - if the league is given the go-ahead for the resumption of the current campaign - will definitely determine the midfielder's fate.