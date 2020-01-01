Nyatama: Former Orlando Pirates midfielder joins Swallows FC

The 33-year-old has found a new home following his departure from the Lions of the North at the end of the 2019-20 season

Former and midfielder Musa Nyatama will continue to ply his trade in the after signing for Swallows FC.

The Dube Birds acquired Nyatama on a free transfer after the veteran midfielder's release from the Lions of the North at the end of last season.

Swallows took to their social media platforms to unveil the ex- star, and the announcement was met with mixed emotions among the football supporters.

Swallows FC

has secured the signature of 33 year old Midfield maestro Musa Nyatama.

Welcome to the Nest.#SwallowsFC#TheBirdsAreBack pic.twitter.com/8HI5vYnfld — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) September 20, 2020

Nyatama is Swallows' first major signing following the club's promotion to the elite league on the first attempt.

The 33-year-old will be expected to use his experience in guiding the younger players in the current squad, especially those playing in central midfield.

He finds at Swallows veteran footballers such as Vuyo Mere and club captain Lebogang Mokoena who both played for in the past.

The length of Nyatama's cotract with the Dobsonville-based outfit has been disclosed as yet.

It will be interesting to see how head coach Brandon Truter will utilise Nyatama who's well experienced having played for no less than four PSL clubs in his career.

Nyatama enjoyed his best football at both Maritzburg United and Bloemfontein .

From Maritzburg United, the Benoni-born player was signed by Sundowns but he struggled for regular game time, making just 19 appearances for the Tshwane giants.

At Celtic, Nyatama featured in 121 matches, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists before the Buccaneers came knocking for signature.

He had a slow start to his career with the Sea Robbers but improved tremendously as the season went by - but it was his second year at the club that caught the eye of the Bucs faithful.

Nyatama fell down the pecking order in his third season, and he requested to be released from his contract with Pirates which still had six months on it.

He soon joined Highlands Park but he was reduced to just 11 appearances before the club decided to part ways with him.