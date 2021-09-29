Nyamweya: Why I blame FKF for Wanyama's early Harambee Stars retirement

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya claims Victor Wanyama was pushed out of the national team set up after a disagreement with football bosses over allowances payable to players for competing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Wanyama recently called time on an eventful Harambee Stars career via an emotional statement on his social media pages.

The announcement was received with mixed reactions and brought down the curtains on an eventful 14-year career he had with the national team, in which he wore the armband for six years.

Nyamweya, whom Nick Mwendwa succeeded as FKF president, claims Wanyama's decision to quit highlights mistreatment of senior national team players at the hands of the current regime.

Bonuses

"Wanyama's problem with FKF started when he put the football officials to task on the bonuses the team was supposed to earn for competing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Since then, he has not been respected, they [officials] have asked coaches not to give him a call-up," Nyamweya told Goal on Wednesday.

Besides Nyamweya, former Stars left-back Aboud Omar is on record indicating he was not satisfied with the way the allowances were distributed at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

Besides the Nations Cup dues, Nyamweya adds that Wanyama's abrupt departure highlights the mistreatment senior national team players have experienced.

"I am in full solidarity with Wanyama on the decision he took because the federation was mistreating him and the rest of the professionals and local players."

"During my time in office, foreign and local-based players were entitled to a Sh5000 and Sh3000 camping allowance respectively, while on national team duty. Now, I'm told they receive Sh700. This is the same level as construction workers."

Article continues below

"I think that is very unfair for the players because they deserve more and they deserve respect. What changed that they (players) are getting Sh700? It is a very bad situation and when they try to ask about their money they get victimized."

Silent Suffering

"It is a big problem because other players can not talk because they fear being thrown out of the team, they are suffering silently and that is why I want to thank Wanyama for being brave enough to question the federation as much as they forced him to retire at an early stage, I stand with him."

Prior to his retirement, Wanyama was overlooked for national team duty for over a year, missing out on a number of matches in both the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification matches.