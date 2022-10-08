Nyame was in coma after collision with SuperSport United’s Grobler, Royal AM's Mkhize confirmed

Royal AM president Shauwn Mkhize has revealed that their goalkeeper Patrick Nyame was in a coma for two days.

Keeper collided with Bradley Grobler during a PSL match

He is set to miss a number of games

Zakahle Ngcobo is set to take over goalkeeping duties

WHAT HAPPENED? Nyame had a collision with SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler during a Premier Soccer League match on October 4 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Nyame was hit by Grobler’s shin in the 94th minute as the SuperSport forward scrambled to score the third goal in their 3-1 victory.

The goalkeeper had made an initial save before he collided with the opponent when he attempted to prevent him from scoring with the rebound.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "The past two days have been very traumatic for the team and I. Our goalkeeper, Patrick Nyame, suffered an almost life-threatening head injury in our Premiership fixture against SuperSport on Tuesday," the club official confirmed.

"I had to stay the whole night at the hospital and completely forgot about the loss. All I wanted was for him to wake up.

"You know, one wakes up in the morning excited to go support their team, and then the worst thing happens. We had to make a life-changing decision in order to save our keepers life.

"While it may have looked like a minor incident on TV, it was a severe concussion that affected his head and brain. He was in the ICU and in a coma for two days.

"What’s difficult is that you still have to be strong for the rest of the team and tell everyone that everything is going to be okay, even if you are not sure. Sbahle’s accident really taught me a lot about how to handle a situation like this.

"I am, however, disappointed that not a single person from the opposing team has picked up the phone or sent a message to check on his condition. What happened to sportsmanship? I guess we are not the same.

"I can now confirm that Patrick is conscious but still in the hospital. He has been moved from the ICU [intensive care unit] and will now begin his recovery. We wish him well and thank God that he is safe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Cameroonian has been a regular starter for Royal AM both in the PSL and in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Given his current situation, coach Abram Neto could now be forced to recall Ngcobo to the starting XI before Nyame recovers fully.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROYAL AM: The club is preparing to face Zambia’s Zesco United in a Confederation Cup first-leg qualifier. The second leg will be played on October 15 before they shift focus to PSL games, where they will play Swallows first.