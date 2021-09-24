Nyakeya: Wazito FC beat Gor Mahia to winger’s signature

After several weeks of speculation, FKF Premier League side Wazito FC have finally unveiled winger Cliff Nyakeya.

The 26-year-old Harambee Star was already attracting attention from former champions Gor Mahia after he left Egyptian side FC Masr at the end of last season.

At one time, rumours emerged he had already signed for Gor Mahia ahead of the new season but Wazito have now paraded the player after confirming he has penned a contract to play for the Nairobi-based club.

Nyakeya to beef up Wazito attack

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Cliff Nyakeya from Egyptian side, FC Masr for an undisclosed period of time,” Wazito confirmed on their official website.

“The winger, who is also a national team player, will beef up our attack ahead of the new season that starts on Saturday. We begin our 2021-22 campaign with a match against FC Talanta at the Ruaraka Grounds.

Watu wa Nyamira na Kisii. Endeni hapo nyuma ya tent ya buru muamue huyu kijana ni wa County gani. #Wazito4life pic.twitter.com/7riJJhmAMU — Wazito Football Club (@wazitofc) September 24, 2021

“Nyakeya played for Mathare United between 2016 and 2019 before moving to Egypt to join FC Masr in 2019. He turned out for Masr until June 2021.”

'Kimanzi made me the player I am today'

On signing for Wazito, a delighted Nyakeya said: “I am delighted to join Wazito because they are a team with great plans and I believe that they match my ambitions. I have played in the Kenyan league before and I know that it will not be a challenge settling in again.

“I also reunite with some of my former teammates but most importantly I get a chance to work with coach Francis [Kimanzi], who I can say made me the player I am today. I am here to play my part in helping the team achieve its objectives.”

Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru said on the arrival of Nyakeya: “He is one of the best players in the country and we are excited to have him with us.

“Nyakeya has shown his quality over the years both at the club and national team level and bringing him on board means we have added some quality to the team. He makes the team stronger and I believe that he will do well here.”

Wazito have been very active in this transfer window and they have already roped in defender Swaleh Hamisi from Coast Stima, midfielder Amos Ekhalie from IFK Mariehamn in Finland, winger James Kinyanjui from Mathare United, defender Erickson Mulu Kivuva from FC Malaga City in Spain, and goalkeeper Omar Adisa from Bidco United.