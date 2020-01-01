Nxumalo: Former SuperSport United striker set to leave Baroka FC

The well-travelled player will have to find a new club when the next transfer window opens

Former striker Prince Nxumalo is destined to leave Premier Soccer League ( ) strugglers FC.

The 29-year-old player only joined Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele last October after signing a short-term deal with the Limpopo-based side.

Baroka chairman Khurisi Mphahlele confirmed that Nxumalo’s contract will not be extended when it expires at the end of June 2020.

“Nxumalo’s contract is going to end in June. There is nothing secret about that. But we will not be renewing it anymore,” Mphahlele told Isolezwe.

The experienced player had been working hard to cement his place in the Baroka starting line-up before the current season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic last month.

Nxumalo, who was on the books of SuperSport United during the 2014/15 season, has found the back of the net once in nine league matches for Baroka.

However, his solitary goal against helped Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele reach the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 two months ago.

Before joining Baroka, Nxumalo was surprisingly released by Wits just before the August 2019 transfer window closed.

The Durban-born player joined Wits from Cape Town in July 2019, but he parted ways with the Braamfontein-based club two months later.