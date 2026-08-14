Nwaneri to AC Milan? Arteta’s hint: "He has great qualities, but he has to play"

AC Milan want Ethan Nwaneri, the young talent Arsenal are considering sending out on loan, and Mikel Arteta has offered fresh hope in his press conference that the 19-year-old could leave London in this transfer window. "I would like him to stay with us - said the manager of the English champions in the press conference presenting the Community Shield, the first trophy of the season that Arsenal will contest with Manchester City on Sunday -. But we have to think about what is best for him in the medium to long term. And Ethan right now needs to play football: if he were to stay here, it would be because we can guarantee him the minutes he needs. Otherwise it would become something negative for everyone."

"Seeing him opens your eyes to how much a young player can grow in such a short period of time. There is no doubt about his talent, his desire, the love and passion he has for the game, qualities I have always admired in him. I think that in this pre-season he has shown everyone that he has the ability to play for Arsenal."





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Nwaneri, his future and AC Milan's enquiry are obviously not the main concern of Arsenal's transfer market. On Wednesday the Gunners saw Bruno Guimarães in action for the first time, the marquee signing of this window who, like the other new arrival, Greek player Tzolis signed from Club Brugge, is pushing for a starting place against City. Arteta believes the champions still have work to do. "It is a period in which many things are happening, in which there is the chance to evolve and really understand how each player feels within the project - he said -. We want to be in the best possible condition to compete on every front. We have room to move both in terms of incomings and outgoings, we always have to understand what is best for the team." Defence is one area that needs reinforcements, with William Saliba, a central pillar alongside Gabriel, dealing with a long injury and Jurrien Timber, the first-choice right-back, not expected back until October. The Gunners have been linked with two England internationals, Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and Bayer Leverkusen's Jarrell Quansah, and the general feeling is that the next money Arsenal spend will be in that department. "I do not talk about specific players, what I can say is that the club's ambition is great - says Arteta -. We want to improve the team, we want to help it evolve. To do that we have identified some areas that can be strengthened and that is what we want to do."

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The Arsenal manager, speaking at a press conference, spoke about the Rossoneri's transfer target: "He has incredible qualities. But we have to think about what is best for him in the medium to long term"

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Davide Chinellato

14 August 2026 (edited at 17:55) - LONDON





Should AC Milan push for Ethan Nwaneri, the young talent Arsenal are considering sending out on loan, Arteta has given them a small glimmer of hope that the 19-year-old could leave London in this transfer window. "I would like him to stay with us - said the manager of the English champions in the press conference presenting the Community Shield, the first trophy of the season that Arsenal will contest with Manchester City on Sunday -. But we have to think about what is best for him in the medium to long term. And Ethan right now needs to play football: if he were to stay here, it would be because we can guarantee him the minutes he needs. Otherwise it would become something negative for everyone." Nwaneri impressed throughout the pre-season Arsenal wrapped up in Wednesday's friendly against Como and also showed how much last season's loan at Marseille, problematic though it was, helped him grow. "Seeing him opens your eyes to how much a young player can grow in such a short period of time - Arteta said of his No 22 -. There is no doubt about his talent, his desire, the love and passion he has for the game, qualities I have always admired in him. I think that in this pre-season he has shown everyone that he has the ability to play for Arsenal."





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What do coffee and the transfer market have to do with each other? The answer explains the Premier League

VIDEO: What do coffee and the transfer market have to do with each other? The answer explains the Premier League





transfer market

Be the first to comment

As for Arsenal's broader transfer plans, Nwaneri, his future and AC Milan's enquiry are obviously not the main concern. On Wednesday the Gunners saw Bruno Guimarães in action for the first time, the marquee signing of this window who, like the other new arrival, Greek player Tzolis signed from Club Brugge, is pushing for a starting place against City. Arteta says the champions still have work to do. "It is a period in which many things are happening, in which there is the chance to evolve and really understand how each player feels within the project - he said -. We want to be in the best possible condition to compete on every front. We have room to move both in terms of incomings and outgoings, we always have to understand what is best for the team." Defence is one area that needs reinforcements, with William Saliba, a central pillar alongside Gabriel, dealing with a long injury and Jurrien Timber, the first-choice right-back, not expected back until October. The Gunners have been linked with two England internationals, Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and Bayer Leverkusen's Jarrell Quansah, and the general feeling is that the next money Arsenal spend will be in that department. "I do not talk about specific players, what I can say is that the club's ambition is great - says Arteta -. We want to improve the team, we want to help it evolve. To do that we have identified some areas that can be strengthened and that is what we want to do."