Nwakaeme scores, assists in Trabzonspor win over Adana Demirspor

Nigeria international Anthony Nwakaeme scored a crucial first goal as Trabzonspor claimed an impressive 2-0 win over Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super League game played at the Medical Park Stadium in Trabzon on Saturday.

The Karadeniz Firtinasi had come into the match as clear favourites owing to their decent run in the top tier this season.

It was the visitors who made an early attempt after just four minutes when Mario Balotelli found his way into the danger zone but Ugurcan Cakir managed to push the ball out for what proved to be an unfruitful corner.

After failing to beat the goalkeeper in the 20th minute after being put through on goal, Nwakaeme made amends six minutes later. A melee in the visitors' goal area ended with the ball falling kindly for the Super Eagles striker who banged home the opener.

Balotelli had a massive chance to equalize in the 34th minute when the goalkeeper was caught out of position, but the experienced forward shot the ball against an opponent's back.

On the stroke of half-time, Nwakaeme brought in a decent cross, but Arijanet Muric intercepted it to ensure his team went to the break trailing by a solitary goal.

The hosts needed just 10 minutes after the break to get their second goal. The scorer became the provider this time after getting the ball in the final third; the 32-year-old managed to pass it to the advancing Marek Hamsik who kept his cool to double the advantage.

On the other end, goalkeeper Cakir, once again, had to be at his best in the 67th minute to deny Yunus Akgun, who was certain to score from the edge of the box.

Anastasios Bakasetas thought he had scored the third for the hosts in the 89th minute but was denied by the assistant referee's offside flag.

The win ensured Trabzonspor took their point's tally to 39 from 15 matches. They have managed to collect 12 wins with the remaining three matches ending in draws. The league leaders have further scored 31 goals, conceding 11 goals in the process.

Demirspor are 10th on the table, pending this weekend's results, with 20 points.