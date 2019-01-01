Nurkovic's goal for Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns wasn't offside - Safa Review Committee

Amakhosi have been vindicated following a decision by the country's review panel that they didn't benefit from a referee's mistake on Sunday

The South African Football Association (Safa) Review Committee has ruled on the much-debated issue involving ' opening goal against .

On Sunday, Samir Nurkovic fired Amakhosi ahead with a controversial strike in the seventh minute, but according to the Safa Review Committee, the match officials were correct in allowing the goal to stand.

The Review Committee's findings are that the cross played by Reeve Frosler into the Sundowns box neither changed direction or trajectory.

This means Leonardo Castro didn't touch the ball at all, which if he did, would have resulted in Nurkovic being ruled offside.

"During the match, when Kaizer Chiefs’ Reeve Frosler played the ball into the opponents’ penalty area, both Chiefs’ Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic were not in an offside position. Sundowns’ Musa Lebusa and Chiefs’ Castro jumped to head the ball but both missed it," explained the Review Committee on the Safa website.

"Castro neither played nor touched the ball from his team-mate, Frosler and this is evidenced by the fact that the ball never changed direction nor the trajectory.

"Nurkovic, who was not in an offside position when the ball was initially played by his teammate Frosler and that Castro did not make contact with the ball, the assistant referee was correct in not flagging for offside, based on fact connected with Law 11 (Offside).

"It then stands to reason that Nurkovic scored a legitimate goal. It would have been a different decision had his team-mate Castro played or touched the ball, then the goal would have been disallowed in that instance."

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was convinced his team had been robbed as he felt Chiefs' first goal shouldn't have stood.

His comments after the game coupled with his constant bashing of matches officials in the past few weeks have landed him in hot water with the .

The Sundowns coach has until Friday to respond to PSL prosecutor Nande Becker regarding his allegations over Chiefs benefitting from referees' mistakes.