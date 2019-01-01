Nurkovic will score more than 10 goals for Kaizer Chiefs this season - Khuse

The retired creative midfielder has praised the arrival of the Serbian striker at Amakhosi

Former midfielder Donald Khuse has explained how signing striker Samir Nurkovic is one of the reasons why things are finally going well for Amakhosi in the 2019/20 season.

The Serbian forward has been praised by many Premier Soccer League ( ) coaches since joining the Soweto giants ahead of the new season, with ‘Ace’ stating the hitman has brought positive changes into Ernst Middendorp’s side.

After netting once and providing a single assist in four PSL games, Khuse believes the 27-year-old’s ability to make the team play can help the club to bring back the glory days.

“Samir has unbelievable skills and that is what a foreign player should bring and possess, a foreign player should bring something that we do not have here and that is what Nurkovic is doing," Khuse told Isolezwe.

“He is skillful, a good header of the ball, he can play with his feet and he is strong and what more can you ask for?

“What I like about him is that he works hard, you can see the fire and hunger in his eyes that he wants to score goals for the team.

“He makes the team tick and ensures those around him can shine because of his good movements. If you can ask me, I can tell you that I don’t doubt that he will score more than 10 goals this season."

As Amakhosi look to end the trophy drought they have gone through in the past four seasons, the retired dribbling wizard has lamented the lack of luck for the Glamour Boys.

“I think luck was not on our side. There were times where the team created many chances in front of goal but they couldn’t convert them," he continued.

“That is part of football and it needs luck. We are asking for forgiveness from the Almighty God to have mercy if we have done something wrong because we want to bring back the glory days at Chiefs."

Article continues below

A look at Chiefs start this term, they remain unbeaten after four PSL rounds of matches and sit at the top of the table with 10 points so far.

They managed to beat Black , , and before playing to a draw against SuperSport United.

Meanwhile, Middendorp will hope to see Nurkovic leading his front line when they meet at home this weekend.