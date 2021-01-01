Nurkovic reveals the 'little star' who is 'the future of Kaizer Chiefs'

Having played in only four games for the Glamour Boys' over the past two seasons, Ngcobo has become an integral part of the team under Gavin Hunt

marksman Samir Nurkovic has spoken glowingly about one of the club's rising young talents, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

Nurkovic was commenting after Amakhosi's 3-0 league win against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The goals were scored by Ngcobo in the first half and substitutes Happy Mashiane and Lebogang Manyama in the second stanza.

For the first goal, Nurkovic latched onto a throw-in from the right before guiding the ball across the edge of the TTM box into the direction of Ngcobo, who did superbly to lift the ball over a defender's head before volleying past goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

It was a second goal in two matches for Ngcobo after he scored against on the weekend. It was his third overall in a season in which he has played 16 matches in all competitions and has firmly established himself in the heart of the Amakhosi engine room.

"It was a nice run from the little star," Nurkovic told SuperSport TV after the game, in reference to the 21-year-old Ngcobo's goal against TTM.

"The little star is the future of Kaizer Chiefs. I saw him and I just flicked it on, and after that he did the rest. Amazing what he did there."





Nurkovic has made a huge impact since returning from long-term injury this month, scoring one goal and creating two assists in his last three outings, while also offering a physical presence as the target man.

“After three tough months for me of surgery and recovery, I’m really happy to be on the field again and to help the boys as much as possible,” the Serbian said.

“I’m trying to help as much as possible the team to victories. Obviously, I’m upfront to score goals and to assist goals and to help them."

The Glamour Boys’ recent run of good form - three wins in three matches, has lifted them from just above the relegation zone to seventh on the table, ahead of Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League fixtures.

Chiefs are next in action on Saturday, away in the Cape against Stellenbosch FC.