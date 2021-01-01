'Nurkovic the difference for Kaizer Chiefs' - ex-Amakhosi star Stanton Fredericks

The victory was sweet revenge for the Glamour Boys after the 3-0 loss they suffered against Masandawana on the opening day of league action

Both of Kaizer Chiefs’ substitutes made a big impact in their 2-1 league win over Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Things didn't look too good for the Soweto side at the half-time interval after Gaston Sirino had capitalised on some sloppy defending to hand the defending league champions a 35th-minute lead.

That left the visitors with little choice but to go all out in the second half, which they did to great effect, while also defending with more authority.

The introduction of Dumisani Zuma for the injured Khama Billiat ended up working in Chiefs’ favour as he scored a 74th-minute winner. That was after another substitute, Samir Nurkovic, had forced the equaliser just a minute earlier when his cross deflected off Mosa Lebusa and into the Sundowns net.

“A better defensive effort second half, but they had no options, they had to go for the game,” said former Amakhosi and Bafana Bafana midfielder Stanton Fredericks in the SuperSport TV studio after the match.

“Yes Zuma’s introduction was forced for Billiat, but I think Nurkovic coming in there just gave them a lot of confidence, a lot of balance. And we’ve often said this, Nurkovic affects the game for Kaizer Chiefs.

“Chiefs is a better team when he does play for them.

“Sundowns had opportunities beyond Kaizer Chiefs, but once again the substitutes made4 the difference for Chiefs and just a better second half from them earning the three points.”

Fellow analyst Teko Modise also highlighted Nurkovic’s impact.

Article continues below

“The second half, the injection of Nurkovic, making sure that his presence is felt. And that changed the game a little bit,” said the former Orlando Pirates and Sundowns midfielder.

“Also, Mamelodi Sundowns is a team that normally is in control, they’re not used to chasing the game.

"Kaizer Chiefs made sure that they turned things around, and once that is, then Sundowns has to work extra hard and deservedly so Chiefs won the game.”